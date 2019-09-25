I’m beginning to believe that, as far as the town government is concerned, I’m only a resident and property owner here to support the Chamber of Commerce. It seems that most of their concern is centered on attracting and bringing more people to Fountain Hills. So, whether it’s overturning existing zoning to enable new commercial or multi-family development or seeking to first ensure that town center paving and curbs are “attractive” to visitors, the focus is not on the people who live here.
As a citizen, there is zero benefit to me in more people in Fountain Hills, whether visitors or new residents due to new construction. What it means is more pressure on infrastructure, more traffic and more crime.
At present, this is perhaps the most beautiful town in Arizona, yet our town leaders seem bent on recreating the city of Mesa here. I do not believe that growth, per se, is the business of the town other than to ensure that the growth which inevitably occurs does so within the guidelines previously set by the town’s citizens.
Our town government’s design responsibility is to provide infrastructure and order for its citizens. It is not established to be a cheerleader for the Chamber of Commerce at the expense of the town’s residents. That’s for the chamber and its members to provide for themselves. Having said that, I don't have anything against the chamber. It’s simply that a seeming alliance with that body and the town government to create increased population and traffic is one which needs to be dissolved and returned to arm’s length, the same relationship the rest of us have.
So, ask yourself, what do greater population and more traffic mean to you? Did you locate and buy here because you wanted more noise and denser population?