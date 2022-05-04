Tech giants, Apple and Google, are effectively blocking competition and innovation by new and upstart app designers. The tech giants require apps for wireless phones be available exclusively through their app stores. Many commercial transactions made via those apps are then burdened with substantial service fees, which amounts to an unfair tax that consumers are not aware of when making their purchase. Buying via an app can drive up the cost by 30% when making a purchase on a PC.
The Open App Markets Act is now being debated in Congress. It is a bipartisan attempt to reign in the monopolistic policies of the big tech companies. This is important because the small innovators cannot compete, and innovation is quelled. Arizona’s Senators and House members should be urged to support this pro-consumer, pro-business initiative.