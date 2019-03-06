The Lady Falcons basketball team would like to thank Glass Half Full out of Scottsdale for donating the food for the end-of-year banquet. Your support is greatly appreciated!
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
4:30 News
The 4:30 News email is sent out on business days at 4:30 pm. Items include links to new stories, calendar events, occasional banner ads and weather.
FH Times Breaking News
Breaking News alerts from The Fountain Hills Times. These emails will be delivered only when there is breaking news deemed important enough to be sent out immediately on an as-needed basis.
Featured Businesses
RE/MAX Sun Properties
Find a local business
Most Popular
Articles
- Daybreak project unveiled
- C-O zoning approved for local business
- Water flow impacts traffic over Salt River
- Snow hits the hills
- Zoning: Desert Vista lot splits council
- Law enforcement report
- EPCOR project starts Monday
- Invocation
- Capirchio pens pathway to success in athletics
- Powerful words from 2019 Coalition Essay Contest