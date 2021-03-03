This letter is in response to Mr. Dover’s Feb. 24 letter to the editor, which mischaracterized the Town’s appointment process as overly complicated and political for residents to serve on boards and commissions. On the contrary, the appointment process is not only very simple, but also fair and equitable to all residents who wish to serve on a board or commission.
All residents of Fountain Hills who are 18 years of age and older are eligible to serve on boards and commissions. Those who are under 18 may also serve on the Mayor’s Youth Advisory Board. After completing applications online or by hand, applications are reviewed to make sure that the individuals live in Fountain Hills and meet the age requirements. Residents use the application to rank their top choices of boards or commissions they wish to serve on.
All individuals who apply and meet the residency and age requirements are invited to an interview. A subcommittee of three councilmembers will then interview residents and do its best to place them based on their interest levels and available seats.
Upon completion of the interviews, the council subcommittee will then forward to the mayor its recommendation of residents to appoint to boards and commissions. While the mayor has responsibility for appointing residents to boards and commissions, it is extremely rare for the mayor to make changes to the recommendations from the council subcommittee. The full Town Council then votes on the recommended appointments. Newly appointed board or commission members receive official Certificates of Appointments to recognize their appointments.
The Town of Fountain Hills encourages all residents who want to help shape Fountain Hills’ future to apply to participate on one of its seven boards and commissions. The list of current vacancies, descriptions and application process is located at fh.az.gov/299/boards-commissions.