If the letters to The Times last week are any indication, it appears that the townspeople are becoming increasingly critical of Councilperson Skillicorn and his conservative views and policies.

His derisive comments about a homeless encampment on the State Trust Land north of town are appalling and shortsighted. He has elevated his discovery of a tent in the desert to a fire hazard and imminent threat to our school children. His call for installing armed Arizona Rangers in all schools is preposterous. His allegation that such a presence would encourage school children to become police officers even more so. I don’t ever recall hearing about a homeless individual shooting up a school.