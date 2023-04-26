If the letters to The Times last week are any indication, it appears that the townspeople are becoming increasingly critical of Councilperson Skillicorn and his conservative views and policies.
His derisive comments about a homeless encampment on the State Trust Land north of town are appalling and shortsighted. He has elevated his discovery of a tent in the desert to a fire hazard and imminent threat to our school children. His call for installing armed Arizona Rangers in all schools is preposterous. His allegation that such a presence would encourage school children to become police officers even more so. I don’t ever recall hearing about a homeless individual shooting up a school.
This man is a public servant. As such, he should be offering viable solutions to this situation. However, he is spewing inflammatory rhetoric and stoking fear and anger instead.
This isn’t the first time. From his disruptive behavior at the Candidates’ Forum last summer prior to the Town Council election, to his opposition to and ultimate defeat of changes to the Town’s Environmental Plan, to the firing of the Town lobbyist, Skillicorn has shown his stripes repeatedly. It has become obvious. A pattern is emerging here.
I hope the Town’s electorate will remember his words and actions in any upcoming election in which he chooses to run. I suspect that he considers councilperson as a steppingstone to higher office. That tactic didn’t work in Illinois and it shouldn’t work in Arizona.
Additionally, it would be wise to carefully consider whether or not to re-elect any of his disciples to our supposedly nonpartisan Town Council.