According to The Fountain Hills Times article titled “Skillicorn ethics decision will not be reconsidered,” MCSO apologized to Skillicorn for not giving him their determination in a timely manner, (March 10 the report was filed, late May he was notified). How about an apology from MSCO and Skillicorn to the two Fountain Hills residents whose lives were upturned by Skillicorn’s unwarranted report? (Disclosure: My husband was one of those individuals.)
The fact is Mr. Skillicorn is responsible for disseminating false charges against two residents of Fountain Hill on social media. These folks had no idea that a report had even been filed against them until Mr. Skillicorn’s press release was posted on Patch.com on May 17. If Mr. Skillicorn had done his due diligence and followed up on his complaint, he would have found that two days after his filing (March 12) the conclusion was reached by the reporting sheriff, “At the conclusion of this investigation, no probable cause to support the allegation of threats being made was found. I have completed a case clearance form requesting this case be exceptionally cleared. Nothing further.”