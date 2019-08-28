Presently, and this is not unusual, the potential developer for the Daybreak apartments at Shea and Palisades is trying to get the current privately owned resort-zoned property rezoned for multi-residential prior to buying the land to develop it.
Many do not know that this property is not owned by the Town of Fountain Hills. Many have expressed distain for the proposed multi-residential rezoning. So, are they really stating that it is better to have a multilevel resort with very short-term occupants, buses bringing people in and out and perhaps lots of noise from celebration events than more permanent residents living in apartments? Plus, those apartment residents just might patronize our town. Personally, I support the apartments.