A recent exchange with another letter writer addressed these questions: Why do politicians run for office? Who do they represent? Do politicians who claim to be “pro-business” ignore the interests of others? Do politicians who give 100 percent support to any interest group – pro-business or otherwise – ever consider how their actions affect other constituents?
Letter writer Chris Brant provided his answers. He claims that many politicians have deep-seated business interests. They seek election because of those interests. According to Brant, “It’s not surprising that people who run for office are pro-business. For most politicians it’s a position they hold well before running.”
Once the politician is elected, 100 percent “pro-business” support is expected. “It’s very American to support businesses across the board,” asserts Chris Brant. Business politicians aren’t paid or bribed to be “pro-business,” says Brant. Other interests are either discounted, or just not considered.
What about citizens who are not business owners; citizens who might have interests different from business owners on a range of issues? Don’t politicians represent them? Don’t politicians pledge to consider the interests of all their constituents?
According to Brant, they don’t. Business politicians form “pro-business” views “well before running.” That’s why they run; that’s who they represent. They are expected to discount other voters’ interests to “support businesses across the board.”
Regrettably, Brant diminishes the quality of the discussion. He says that asking these questions shows a “vendetta” against businesses, and labels anyone who disagrees an anti-business “Socialist.”
To the contrary, it is “very American” to ask what motivates politicians to run, what causes them to vote as they do, and do politicians who provide 100% voting support for any special interest group consider how the policies of that group affect others?
Chris Brant’s answers, if correct, highlight problems in our representative system.