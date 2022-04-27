If Ginny Dickey was campaigning for a state or national office, she and I might have our differences.
But she is not. She is seeking another term as mayor. Her selfless service to Fountain Hills has impressed me, especially given the challenges of COVID and the financial restraints that voters have imposed on the town.
I have noted, and admired, the polite and informative responses she has made to citizens who have contacted her on social media. She does not respond in kind to the vitriol that sometimes is directed her way.
She clearly deserves re-election.