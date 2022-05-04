On Tuesday night, April 26, we were driving home from dinner at 9:30 p.m. to find that the police had totally closed Shea Boulevard at 136th Street due to a rollover car accident. We, and numerous other vehicles, were told we would have to wait several hours or find an alternate route.
Well, the only alternate route was to drive back to the 101, down to the 202, over to 87 and then west to our home. This meant a drive of over twenty miles and over a half hour rather than less than one mile and a few minutes. Ever since we moved to Fountain Hills in 2004 – which, by the way, we love – we have heard about the need for a secondary access route yet still none exists. As far as I can discern, none is even planned. I respectfully request that the Town investigate a solution to this unacceptable situation.
Looking at a map, Via Linda and its extension on 145th comes very, very close to Eagle Ridge Drive. I realize that 145th is through a gated community and that presents a major obstacle, but as more development occurs and more people need to access Fountain Hills, we need to find a solution.