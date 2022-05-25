Where is this disparaging of Cindy Couture coming from? Do these people know Cindy? Have they ever met her? Why do some speak poorly about another they don’t know nor have ever met? It is sad when our beautiful town is polluted by a few angry voices.
I know Cindy. My son had her as his English teacher. She was engaging, challenging and caring, one you would want for your child or grandchild. In the years she spent in education, she not only taught students but she also was a leader among her colleagues, mentoring younger teachers and serving as a teacher in-service trainer.
A few years later, I also got to know Cindy’s husband, Bob. I found him to be an intelligent, caring man with a great sense of humor. It was a shocking tragedy when he unexpectedly died in early 2019. He had spent his career in education and publishing and together they had raised two sons.
After Bob’s passing, Cindy could have returned to Michigan, her home state. Or she could have moved to either California or Washington to be close to either son and grandchildren. Why did she choose to remain here? Because she had grown to love Fountain Hills and it had become her forever home, one filled with numerous friends who love and admire her.
What more would you want from a representative on your Town Council? An intelligent woman who had excelled in her chosen profession, one who has always actively served her community, a woman who is admired and loved by others and a person that, when tragedy struck, chose to face life with strength and grace.
Cindy has earned my vote on Aug. 2 by living a life of love and service, and she’s someone you should want to support also.