Anger is boiling over. Civility is best fostered by a group commitment to Roberts Rules of Order and a Code of Ethics. While such measures may feel stilted, they reflect the high standards of conduct that should govern those who represent the public.
McMahon’s sophomoric antic of walking out of a formal meeting, enticing her colleague to attack a local business, were appalling. A return to her seat should never have been allowed. She forfeited her seat when she walked out. If you can’t stand the heat, get out of the kitchen.
Magazine’s continuous public rants attacking residents, while seated in council chambers, is conduct shredding his oath of office to fairly, honestly and with transparency conduct the public’s business. I am curious though, why aren’t you running again? Why give up the opportunity to strut around town like a big shot while stomping on the rights of the people? Did someone ask you not to run? It is a shame we don’t have investigative reporting in this town. My intuition says there must be a juicy story as to why?
Magazine was found guilty – and yes, guilty is the correct word – twice and that needs to mean something. You were elected to work on behalf of the people. You were not elected to self-elevate yourself. You are a pitiful excuse for an elected official.
Shame on members of Council for not having the courage to punish the guilty.
Anger does have a potential benefit — it significantly motivates citizens to vote and to cause people to participate in ways they might ordinarily not. There is still time for redemption. Punish violators of the Code of Ethics and forthwith publicly censure McMahon and Magazine.
Editor’s note: Investigator Frank Cassidy concluded that Councilwoman Peggy McMahon did not ask Councilman Magazine to go to the Pearl Nutrition store to challenge the validity of the petition signatures.