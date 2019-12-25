As most of you know, the Ponzo’s house burned down on Thanksgiving night. Rick and Cheryl’s strong faith is helping them deal with the emotional aftermath of losing everything and having to start over.
It has been amazing and deeply touching to watch the outpouring of love and support from co-workers, friends, neighbors and strangers as they reach out to help – from providing new eye glasses to personal toiletries, clothes, furniture; the list goes on. I have always known how fortunate we are that we live in a special community but today I feel it deep in my heart.
Thank you to everyone in Fountain Hills for your kindness and compassion; once again, you have made a difference for one of our own. We are truly blessed to live among so many Earth angels. Wishing you and your family a very safe and happy holiday season.