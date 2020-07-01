Who thinks dancing with anarchists is a way to solve an insurrection? Anarchists want to dance; it’s their clever trick, a method to divide. They dupe those cavorting with them and it is plainly stupid to believe them.
In the past, throughout the world, there has never been neither agreement with nor accommodation of anarchy. At least not where law and order are important.
To accommodate anarchy is being lost, as are the lost mayors of Seattle, Atlanta and Washington, D.C. “Lost-Land” is in many places in the U.S.A. Anarchy does violence to the body politic, both Democrats and Republicans.
Accommodating anarchy is like accommodating COVID-19 virus by getting too close and not washing hands. It does violence to the human body by killing; over 120,000 have perished in America to date.
What will happen to Americans if anarchy is generally accepted? Certainly not anything good. Our peace and safety are threatened by anarchists and their duped assistants. A duped assistant is a collaborator.
Any person who has viewed looting and rioting on TV news sees the ineffective mess-ups of certain mayors and state governors. Why are they ineffective? Mayors and governors are invested with authority. But when those certain mayors/governors purposely dance with the devil by getting too close to anarchy, they fail. They fail not only their constituents, but all Americans.
Anarchists are failures; so too are their duped assistants.
The color of violence, be it black, white or blue, is not the question. The concern is violence itself and crime.
Our local police and, when necessary, our National Guard, are vaccines against anarchy and its attendant violence.