I am happy to write this on behalf of Jenny Amstutz Guerrette. I have known the Guerrette family for more than nine years and consider them close friends.
As a very active community member in our school district and sponsor of the PTO over those many years, I have been fortunate enough to watch Jenny and her husband, Kim, become extremely active supporters of our school district, while watching their kids thrive in our schools. They have given both their time and money to FHUSD without seeking praise or accolades, they do it because they genuinely care.
Jenny has shown through her actions that she is dedicated to our district and our students. She has steadfastly supported the district through all of the trials and tribulations that have occurred over the last several years, from the global pandemic and its challenges to the district, through school administration turnover and its associated difficulties, always having an eye to what’s best for the kids – whether that was a popular choice or not.
Jenny will be an asset to the school board. She is an organized and critical thinker and her background in engineering gives her the skill set to take an analytical, non-emotional approach to decision making. This is what we need on our school board as we move forward to solve our many district challenges. She is a concerned parent, active supporter and valuable community member. I am more than pleased to support Jenny Amstutz Guerrette for our FHUSD School Board.