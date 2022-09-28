I am happy to write this on behalf of Jenny Amstutz Guerrette. I have known the Guerrette family for more than nine years and consider them close friends.

As a very active community member in our school district and sponsor of the PTO over those many years, I have been fortunate enough to watch Jenny and her husband, Kim, become extremely active supporters of our school district, while watching their kids thrive in our schools. They have given both their time and money to FHUSD without seeking praise or accolades, they do it because they genuinely care.