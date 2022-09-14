FHUSD Governing Board, teachers, parents and students would benefit with Libby Settle on FHUSD School Board. She is an advocate for parents’ rights, curriculum transparency, children’s educational needs, and as a former teacher she knows the needs of teachers and staff. She also has a heart for kids, as Libby and her husband, Shaun, are foster and adoptive parents to 13 beautiful, diverse and unique children. Libby has had multiple children in the school district eight out of the past 10 years.
Libby became more of an advocate for all children after an unpleasant meeting with a previous administrator. This is a little-known fact, as Libby does not share this story often. She prefers to build a bridge rather than tear down the school. Libby credits the McDowell Mountain Special Education team for guiding her on how to become an advocate to understand and receive the services her children need. This experience has taught her to value the relationships formed with staff and has shown the care of the staff for their students as well as their desire to see each of them succeed.