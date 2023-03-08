Aside from reading the letters to the editor last week from the usual writers who believe that the only solution to a problem is new taxes, it was particularly amusing to read the letters from two former council members, Mike Scharnow and Alan Magazine.
Both lectured residents on the horrors of change – at least the changes with which they disagree. Any new council members who advocate for change, desire to protect our town or challenge the status quo are now labeled extremists, apparently.
If the last local election taught us anything is that change is what you get when you don’t listen to voters on impactful issues. I am thankful that we now have a new majority council who are questioning and pushing back on unnecessary spending, who are tackling sign ordinance changes with our small businesses at the forefront, and who are protecting our community from the detox industry with a reasonable land ordinance. And that’s just within the first two months.
Despite the lecturing from these two former council members – including Magazine, who was also a three-time ethics violator – I believe the new council will do just fine.
Side note: The Times reported that Town Manager Grady Miller was retiring. Good for him. I wish him well. But it’s interesting to note that Scharnow and Magazine speculate otherwise. Now who’s the conspiracy theorist, Mr. Scharnow? And, who at Town Hall could be filling these former council members’ heads with information usually only divulged during executive sessions? The Times should do some digging. Never a dull moment in our beautiful town.