Aside from reading the letters to the editor last week from the usual writers who believe that the only solution to a problem is new taxes, it was particularly amusing to read the letters from two former council members, Mike Scharnow and Alan Magazine.

Both lectured residents on the horrors of change – at least the changes with which they disagree. Any new council members who advocate for change, desire to protect our town or challenge the status quo are now labeled extremists, apparently.