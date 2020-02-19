We all studied American history at some point, probably several times, during our school years. For some it was a favorite subject; for others, it was a dreaded one. But, for all of us, it did and does provide a look into the founding principles of our nation, explores how and why it began, and tells the story of the miracle that is America today.
Despite some attempts to ignore or even rewrite parts of our history, it is vital that we preserve it, learn from it and apply its lessons to the present.
In celebration of American history, there will be a special event, “An Evening with Larry Schweikart,” on Thursday, Feb. 20, starting at 6:30 p.m. Schweikart (no relation to Congressman David Schweikert) is a nationally-known conservative historian, professor of history and prolific author. He is the author or co/author of several books, including “A Patriot’s History of the United States,” “7 Events That Made America America,” “What Would The Founders Say?,” “The Politically Incorrect Guide to the Presidents,” “A Patriot's History of the Modern World,” “48 Liberal Lies About American History” and “How Trump Won.” He has been the subject of aLimbaugh Letter interview.
This special event is being hosted by Fountain Hills AZ Tea Party and will be held at Fountain Hills Unified School District Learning Center at the northeast corner of Palisades and Golden Eagle. You don’t need to be a Tea Party member to attend. All are welcome to be there, listen and learn.
Admission to this event is free, but donations to offset expenses are gratefully accepted and much appreciated. I hope to see you there! For more information, visit: fhteaparty.us.