I’ve known Cindy Couture for over four years now and she constantly amazes me with what she can do and how much she gets accomplished.
Vote for Cindy. Why? She is a sincere worker who will work for you. She is well-educated, smart, honest, sweet and trustworthy. You can rely upon her to finish the job she started. Her work ethic is second to none.
Cindy comes to Liberal Ladies because she loves our town and is wanting to make it a better place for you and me to live in. She feels going to these meetings is an opportunity to meet more people, talk to them and get their ideas regarding what our town needs. She’s not afraid to speak up and ask questions to any guest speaker. She even volunteers on the Hospitality Committee.
I sincerely believe Cindy will be a big asset to the Fountain Hills Town Council. I’ll be voting for her. How about you?