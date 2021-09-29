Hi, Fountain Hills Community! My name is Sof Wycklendt and I am an alumni of Fountain Hills High School, class of 2021. I am the director of the first Alumni Association of Fountain Hills High School.
I support a network of former graduates who will help raise the profile of the high school. This is open to all graduates of any previous years. I want to offer a broader networking scope so we can keep former students connected to the high school. I will work with others to host special alumni social events.
Fountain Hills High School was instrumental in my post-graduation plans and staying connected with the place where I discovered myself is refreshing and fulfilling to me. I hope having an Alumni Association will help all of us stay connected and will help us relive some of our most precious moments, relationships and experiences. I hope to utilize this by recruiting new students and be a great resource for past and incoming students.
No one can reach the heights of success without being pulled by the people above them. We are responsible for paving the way for the ones coming after us, because the cycle shouldn't be broken. If you are an alumni of Fountain Hills High or know someone who is, follow us on Instagram @fhhs.alumni or contact me by email at lilsof03@gmail.com or Instagram @sof.wycklendt.
It is an honor to do this. I am happy we can create unification while fostering a spirit of loyalty to Fountain Hills High School. Once a Falcon, always a Falcon!