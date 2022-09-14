A Democrat wins in Alaska. I follow politics in Alaska. I was born there in the 1950s and periodically go back to see nature and fish. Imagine how excited I was to hear the news that Mary Peltola, an Alaskan native, won over Republican candidate Sarah Palin.
Peltola became the first Alaskan native in the state’s history, and the first Democrat to be elected to fill Alaska's lone house seat in decades. One can only speculate on why a Democrat won in a highly Republican state. Was it the abortion issue? Did Trump’s election lies and scandals sway voters?