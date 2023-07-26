Our local government needs to do something about the air traffic operating over our town from Falcon Field (FF).

When I moved here there was very little, but over the past few years there has be a significant increase. By Falcon official’s own admission, operations over our town last year were up +20% YoY; much of it from flight schools. From my research, at least five new schools have opened at FF in the past three years and are operating over our town. This represents a huge impact to our quality of life.