Our local government needs to do something about the air traffic operating over our town from Falcon Field (FF).
When I moved here there was very little, but over the past few years there has be a significant increase. By Falcon official’s own admission, operations over our town last year were up +20% YoY; much of it from flight schools. From my research, at least five new schools have opened at FF in the past three years and are operating over our town. This represents a huge impact to our quality of life.
I reached out to FF and the schools but their responses are callous. One suggested wearing ear plugs inside my home to ameliorate the noise. FF claims they have no control over operations since they accept Federal money. The schools don’t care because they claim FAA regulations allow their operations, plus they have a financial motivation to not care, as does FF, who rents them space.
One school did come here to measure the noise level of their aircraft; it was 70db on the ground. Our town’s noise floor is around 40db so 70db, very loud. Going from 40db to 70db is a six-times increase in loudness. Per the World Health Organization, noise pollution starts at 65db.
These planes are creating noise pollution and carbon emissions plus dumping lead on our town from the fuels they use. They are detrimental to our health and the peace of our community. Our town must engage in dialogue with these interlopers and possibly take legal action. These entities are financially motived to sacrifice our health for their monetary gain and have demonstrated little conscience when I’ve reached out to them. This issue must be addressed before further damage is done to our community.