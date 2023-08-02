“ChatGPT is an AI language model that uses deep learning to generate human-like text responses.” Attribution: ChatGPT, an AI language model developed by OpenAI.
I asked it to write a poem connecting open primaries and Dark Sky communities. Within a matter of seconds, it authored seven verses. Here are four of them. Don’t shoot the messenger.
“Dark Sky Communities, they thrive, beneath a canvas vast and alive; a tapestry of stars so bright, unveiling wonders in the night.
“Open primaries, like constellations, embrace all hearts, all affiliations; with ballots cast, without dismay,
inclusive paths to choose the way.
“In both realms, hope does reside, where unity and choice collide; where voices rise, and dreams take flight, in open primaries, Dark Sky’s light.
“So let us join the two as one, beneath the stars and shining sun; bmbrace the night and choose our way,
in unity, let’s find our say.”