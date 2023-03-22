As a civil engineer and master planner, I have worked on environmental projects around the world and, early on, came to realize that our clean air, safe water and livable cities are the envy of the rest of the world.

This enviable position didn’t happen by accident, but because of visionary environmental action taken by our government at federal, state and local levels. This same vision of a clean, safe and vibrant community can be found in our Town’s General Plan, where it has been an important part of making Fountain Hills the wonderful place it is.