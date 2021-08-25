Was President Biden’s abrupt decision to withdraw all assets from Bagram Air Base, blowing a huge hole in air cover for combined US/Afghan forces, the main cause for Taliban speed-up in invading the entire country from April through August?
Some believe the President inadvertently colluded with Russian, Chinese, Iranian and Pakistani interests in payback for his son’s and family largess gained during his vice presidency in the Obama years. Could this farfetched conspiracy theory be possible? Just ask Adam Schiff. He persecuted President Trump for far less with no proof.
At the very least the facts are, equipment both physical and intellectual will afford our enemies billions of dollars and years of intellectual value. Iraq was peanuts compared to Afghanistan. Could those unfortunate decisions and subsequent actions be collusion?