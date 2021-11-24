A thought for the day. The following is a Prayer of Affirmation from a pamphlet by Haridas Chaudhuri, titled “Division and the Undivided.”
“Reality is the one undivided whole of existence. God is the power that prevents differences from disintegration. God is the force that saves division from self-disintegration. God is the invisible mystery that transforms conflicts into elements of creative evolution.
“May we see differences as they are in the background of unity! May we hold divisions within the undivided whole of reality! May we overcome conflicts by the limitless power of totality!”