This election cycle I want to know the political beliefs and political affiliations of every candidate running for local office in Fountain Hills because political philosophies will influence decision-making, should that candidate be elected. To say otherwise is naïve. To believe otherwise is foolish.
Any candidate that says that they will be non-partisan is simply teeing up their first lie of their political campaign. And to those candidates who have been very authentic with their political beliefs on social media, thank you. Your social media posts tell me everything I need to know about you, where you would land on impactful Town decisions, and how you would govern.