I’m tired of being treated like a second-class citizen in this town. America has two major political parties and I belong to one of them.
John Kavanagh seems obsessed with party affiliation. He has spent a good amount of money making people aware of his affiliation and of other people’s affiliations. In his speech to the Republican Club, he is again pointing out differences and claiming that now our Town Council isn’t non-partisan when he’s the one making it so.
The Fountain Hills Town Council has probably been comprised of a majority of Republicans since its inception. Did that bother Kavanagh? Guess what, the world is made up of different people and they deserve representation. Next, is he going to tell us what religion is most prominently represented on the Council? Is there a gender imbalance? Is he going to propose a bill that political parties must match the makeup of the town demographics?
It’s ironic that, right under the Times article that Kavanagh is quoted in, there is an article about one of our Town Council members being re-elected as an officer of the Republican Club. Republicans are over-represented in Fountain Hills. Even the Chamber of Commerce is overwhelmingly Republican.
On Dec. 17, 2020, Gallup polling found that 31 percent of Americans identified as Democrats, 25 percent identified as Republican and 41 percent as Independent. Arizona just elected a Democratic president and both of our U.S. Senators are Democrats. President Biden promises to represent all Americans and I know Mayor Dickey promises to represent all Fountain Hills residents.
Has Kavanagh ever considered doing the same?