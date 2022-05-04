Republicans in this town enjoy a majority over Democrats and Independents and some use that fact to bully anyone who is not like them. Lately, I’ve noticed that they are encouraging people to vote according to party affiliation, not based on qualifications, or character. They use buzzwords that are meant to be scary, such as:
Democratic: Pertaining to or characterized by the principle of political or social equality for all, treating persons of all classes in the same way; not snobbish.
Liberal: Willing to respect or accept behavior or opinions different from one’s own; open to new ideas or relating to or denoting a political and social philosophy that promotes individual rights, civil liberties, democracy and free enterprise.
Woke: Being aware or well informed in a political or cultural sense, especially regarding issues surrounding marginalized communities.
Democrats respect people’s differences. We don’t taunt, harass or bully anyone. It wasn’t Democrats who behaved so badly in the last two Fountain Hills art festivals that the Chamber banned all future participation. It was not Democrats who threatened to take their guns to town when two young girls wanted to express their support for black people. It is not Democrats who are obnoxiously harassing the Town Council because there is a slight Democratic majority. It is not Democrats who post immature personal attacks and degrading faked photos of people who are not like them, online. It’s not a Democrat who drives around town with offensive and vulgar flags flying on his truck.
Look closely at the candidates and see if they seem grown-up enough to represent you. If you are going to vote purely based on political affiliation, make sure you know which party stands with honor.