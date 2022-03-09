My sister loves to plan outings. Me, not so much. That’s why I never miss one of Encore, for More’s New Adventures trips.
In February, they found the perfect day to visit the Desert Botanical Gardens during the Chihuly exhibit. We were chauffeured in a comfortable bus, had the freedom to wander the garden at our own pace, ate lunch at the patio café and then enjoyed the ride back to the Community Center.
But the thing I love the most about New Adventures day trips is that invariably, I make a new friend. What can’t you like about that?
Their next trip is on March 23 to visit the AZ Fine Art Expo in Scottsdale. If you’re interested, stop by the Community Center and register for the event. It’s only $5 for the entry fee. And who knows, you might make a new friend that day.