Dear residents of Fountain Hills, come out and support my friends at Fearless Kitty Rescue on Friday, Jan. 24. The rescue is partnering with Señor Taco, where 10 percent of the restaurant’s sales will be donated to help take care of homeless cats.
So, on Friday, Jan. 24, visit one of Señor Taco’s Fountain Hills locations (on East Shea or Fountain Hills Blvd.) and treat yourself to a burrito, taco or enchilada. When you take a bite from your food and savor a sip of your favorite soft drink, smile because a portion of your purchase went to help an awesome homeless fur ball who needs a home.
Shout out to Señor Taco for supporting the amazing work of Fearless Kitty Rescue. Questions about the fundraiser can be directed to events@fearlesskittyrescue.org or call them at the rescue at 480-837-7777.