In some families, the most-celebrated holidays tend to be Thanksgiving, Christmas, Hanukkah, Easter or Passover. But in our household, the beloved “holiday” is National Adoption Day. For 2020, this special day was observed on Saturday, Nov. 21.
My journey to adoption began many years ago. There was previously someone in my life who had been officially adopted and the experience provided this individual with a stable and loving home that she may not have otherwise known. Early on, I made a solemn promise that I would do whatever I could to make life better for at least one child.
While there are many challenges along the way, as well as moments of frustration, the rewards from adopting are infinite. There is nothing quite like the look on a child’s face when they wake up on Christmas morning, eat at a restaurant, go to a movie theater, stay in a hotel, fly on an airplane or visit another state for the first time. Furthermore, you will be provided with hours of entertainment and will engage in stimulating conversations such as:
Child: May I please have a cookie?
Dad: Well, let me think about it; maybe I should ask Mom.
Child: But you are a leader in this house, too, so you can make the decision.
While there have been adjustments to the adoption process as a result of the pandemic, they are still taking place and prospective adoptive families are greatly needed. If you have the love in your heart to share with a child, there are many children out there of all ages and backgrounds who want to return that love to you. Please consider adopting a child and make National Adoption Day one of the many wonderful holidays that you celebrate in your home each year.