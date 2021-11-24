This is an action on which Fountain Hills Republicans and Democrats can unite. Please encourage Representative Schweikert, and Senators Kelly and Sinema, to support passage of an Afghan Adjustment Act.
The 50,000-plus Afghan evacuees now leaving U.S. military bases for resettlement nationwide – including some 500 to Central Phoenix, Mesa and Tucson – have only temporary status as humanitarian parolees. That means they carry fear of deportation, in addition to traumas of war, evacuation and worry for those left behind.
We can provide them a clear and just pathway to permanent residency through an adjustment act. We did so in 1977 for Southeast Asian evacuees following the Vietnam War, and in 1966 for evacuees of the Cuban Revolution. The alternative – our backlogged (some 1.3 million cases pending) asylum-seeking process – would demand proof that they would face persecution in their home country via documents these Afghan allies were advised to destroy in order to escape the Taliban during evacuation.
Arizonans and neighbors nationwide are demonstrating tremendous generosity to support the resettlement of Afghan evacuees. Please take one more small but important and equitable step: contact U.S. legislators today!