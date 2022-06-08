People living in smaller towns can often feel the lure to move to a bigger city that offers more entertainment, more restaurants and more amenities of a variety of types. While serving as superintendent of FHUSD, I found a similar lure for our teachers who wanted more pay, more benefits and more perceived opportunity than we could offer.
There were, however, many staff members who chose to stay at FHUSD because of the closeness to students and their families that our district afforded them, much like the citizens who choose to live in our beautiful town instead of moving to a larger area. The size of our town and of our school district encourages involvement and camaraderie that can produce citizens who genuinely want to make positive contributions to the welfare and strength of our town.
Cindy Couture is such a person. She adds value to Fountain Hills because she is an upstanding citizen who has a broad range and depth of experience in working with educators, businesses, volunteers and multi-generations of citizens. She will work hard to preserve our hometown feel!
Please vote for Cindy Couture for Town Council.