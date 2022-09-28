After reading Commissioner Clayton Corey’s letter to the editor last week, it’s disheartening to learn that he has not been listening carefully to residents’ concerns at Planning and Zoning meetings.

For the last two years, I have attended almost every Planning and Zoning meeting, as well as Town Council meetings, where commercial addiction facilities have been discussed to packed rooms. Mr. Corey claims in his letter that residents have been saying “We don’t need those types of people in our town.” This is complete hyperbole.