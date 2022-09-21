I hope you are not fooled by what incumbent School Board candidate Judy Rutkowski has been saying. She is telling us that she believes “parents’ voices matter.” But for me, her actions speak louder than her words.
Judy has been on the Fountain Hills School Board as they let our kids be masked and rubber-stamped policies that are drafted by liberal think tanks. She is telling us that the Fountain Hills School Board doesn’t silence parents like other school districts. I was at the School Board meeting where parents were shushed. I was at the meeting where we were told if we don’t like what’s happening here, we can go to Scottsdale. I was at the meeting where deputies were called before the meeting started “just in case” parents got out of hand (which didn’t happen).