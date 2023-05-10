I have been accused by Allen Skillicorn of making a death threat against him. I was made aware of this on April 17 while on vacation with friends in (Gasp!) California. Skillcorn’s accusation was reported by Travis Akin, a public relations consultant located in Illinois, in an online “news” site called The Patch.

My response on the Patch site was “Apparently, Mr. Skillicorn has an insatiable need to keep his name in the news. My comment was taken out of context. I did not make a death threat against Skillicorn or anyone else. I am not behind the recall movement, if it even exists. But I will actively support a candidate in 2024 that will restore common sense to the Town Council.”