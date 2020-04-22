Picture this; you go to your banker to ask for options for how to make the most money long-term for the same effort. Your banker offers you a savings account that pays 1 percent interest and charges fees to maintain the account more than the 1 percent they are paying the account. They call it the Daybreak account.
Or, your banker offers you a savings account that pays 4 percent interest and charges the same fees to maintain the account, which is still around 1 percent. This is the Resort account.
Which account would you prefer?
Oh, I almost forgot, with that 4 percent interest Resort account you also get to participate in special events held at the branch. The 1 percent account does not offer that. Would you choose the account that makes the banker rich? Make the choice that enriches our town and its residents, not the developer.
Vote no on Prop 427and 428.