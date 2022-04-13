Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel finally resigned her position. Addiction issues led to her ineffectiveness. The public was initially sympathetic to Adel’s medical issues. Sympathy for Adel went out the window when 180 prosecutions were dismissed because her office failed to file charges in time. In the end, there was accountability and an acceptance of responsibility by Adel.
How then does one explain the different standard applied to Joe Arpaio when he was county sheriff? During his time in office, Arpaio’s office failed to investigate over 400 charges of child abuse and child sexual molestation. Detectives took the complaints, then filed them away with no further action. By the time this was discovered, many of the victims could no longer be found.
How did this happen under Arpaio’s watch? His own staff pointed to high-profile political decisions by Arpaio as the cause. Detectives said they were ordered to devote time to “politically motivated” cases – cases that eventually cost the county taxpayers about $200 million. Publicity for Arpaio was a high priority. His neglect of child abuse and child sex crimes was swept under the rug.
When this was finally discovered, was Arpaio held responsible? He was not.
Why the double standard? Allister Adel’s problems were linked in part to a medical condition, yet she was held responsible. Arpaio’s dereliction came from promoting himself rather than doing his job. He let the child victims fall between the cracks and their abusers off the hook.
Does this double standard qualify Joe Arpaio to be Mayor of Fountain Hills? Should it?