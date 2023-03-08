In less than 60 days the new majority of the Town Council has accomplished restoring the long-held tradition of opening every meeting with invocation or prayer, restoring the common use of Roberts Rules of Order as the protocol, created new monitoring and zoning guidelines for detox centers and removed from consideration a potentially costly roundabout and Fountain Park project with limited demand, so those unspent funds could be used for long neglected street repair.
Not bad for less than 60 days! But the naysayers will cry out with attacks of the personal sort. How sad for them.