We really don’t given Biden enough credit for his many accomplishments in such a short period of time.
The national debt is reaching previously unimaginable new heights. Inflation is dramatically on the rise. The dollar is decreasing in value internationally. People no longer have to work, as they earn more staying home. Products and services are in short supply, as companies cannot find enough employees.
The cost of gasoline, and everything, is rising sharply. Police are resigning or retiring in record numbers. Police forces across the country cannot get enough applicants. The southern border is overwhelmed with illegal immigrants. Riots across the nation are increasing in quantity and ferocity. The murder rate is significantly up. Iran is able to accelerate its nuclear weapons capability. Israel and the Palestinians are at war again. China is becoming even more aggressive. Russia is postured to invade the Ukraine.
Just imagine how much more he can do in the next three and a half years.