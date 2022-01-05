I agree with Ted Reisig’s comment on the crosswalk in this last week’s paper. I have not seen even one person use the new crosswalk on Saguaro.
Furthermore, I have lived at the junction of Saguaro and Fountain Hills Boulevard since 1996 and have seen three motorcycle accidents and four auto accidents where drivers have tried to turn right from Saguaro onto Fountain Hills Boulevard and been run into by speeding autos traveling out of town. I have tried many times to get our town council to consider putting up stop signs or a stop light to hopefully eliminate such accidents. So far, nothing has happened.
Council members, please give this accident-prone area some serious consideration.