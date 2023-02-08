I’d like to respond to Ms. Schweers letter titled “Dangerous” in last week’s letter to The Times. As usual it’s full of vague innuendos and manipulation of the facts.
She claims Republicans banned books. End of quote. What books? Books that are not intended for school-age children. She also claims we want to deny health care for trans youth. Do you mean puberty blockers and mutilation due to indoctrination by educators and money-hungry doctors?
She also claims we outlawed abortion. Most Republicans are pro-life and make no apologies for it, but they do have limits on late-term abortion. They also allow abortions for the health of the mom and other exceptions. Democrats want abortion on demand, no limits, which we consider barbaric and inhumane.
Ann also claims that we want to force white traditional Christian values on everyone. Of course she injected the word “white,” which is not in that slogan but why not bring race into the mix to further divide this country by party affiliation?
There’s much more but the absurdity of her claims speak for themselves, like her support for gun control, but she remains silent on her party’s judges who don’t enforce our laws and coddle the criminals and punish the victims.
I’m going to end this letter and I hope you are not offended by my usual closing; God bless America.