I’d like to respond to Ms. Schweers letter titled “Dangerous” in last week’s letter to The Times. As usual it’s full of vague innuendos and manipulation of the facts.

She claims Republicans banned books. End of quote. What books? Books that are not intended for school-age children. She also claims we want to deny health care for trans youth. Do you mean puberty blockers and mutilation due to indoctrination by educators and money-hungry doctors?