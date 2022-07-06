The overturning of Roe v. Wade, sending abortion back to the states, appears to be a day that will live in infamy for many. Personally, I am delighted that this 50-year inhuman abomination called a “right” has been declared unconstitutional.
Those of us who are pro-lifers are also relieved that our federal tax dollars will not fund abortions on demand.
The catalyst, in case no one has noticed, is unprotected sex. No woman should be having unprotected sex because it’s irresponsible and can lead to pregnancy. Some women use abortion as a mode of contraception. Whatever happened to smart, empowered women? It isn’t smart having unprotected sex. It’s that simple! Who does that? No woman should be having unprotected sex. It’s not in the Constitution as a right.
Reasons for justifying abortion are shame, family pressure, spousal pressure. All of the aforementioned could be eliminated by using protection. Accidents happen, we all know that. However, no fetus should pay with his or her life for your choice. Unprotected sex is your choice, and you only get one. You checked in your choice at the gate when you chose unprotected sex. Abortion is not a choice, abortion ends life.
Whether you are religious or not, abortion is murder. In fact, this 50-year precedent led exponentially to more advanced, inhuman practices such as late-term abortion. And trying to defend Roe v. Wade by saying that a 50-year precedent should be rightfully maintained as a right due to its longevity is a preposterous and weak argument. What about slavery? It lasted 200 years, should we have kept that in place as well?
Abortion is not a special right given to women. It is unconstitutional and is a question of human rights.