We all have seen, and purchased, a Whopper. Well, maybe not all have purchased a Whopper. But you can now see many whoppers for free! You only need to take a drive on Shea Boulevard and see the signs saying the school bond is a “massive” tax increase. That is a whopper of misinformation, to put it mildly.
The Whopper sandwich costs about $4-5. The “massive” tax increase to help fund our children’s and town’s and nation’s futures will cost each of us about the same per month. One estimate is about $9 per median valued property. So, don't believe the whopper signage on Shea.