With all the obstacles K-12 education has faced over the past several years, I encourage all of you to consider Tara Lamar for a seat on the Fountain Hills Unified School Board.
Over the past 10 years I served with Tara on numerous FHUSD school-related community teams. Tara provides our school family with the institutional knowledge to immediately support our new superintendent, our students, our staff, our parents and our administrative team.
Tara participated for years in the Fountain Hills Parent Teacher Organization, including their board of directors. She participated on all three FHUSD building site teams. Tara also participated on numerous teacher and administrator interview teams, as well as supporting student-related activities at all levels; She will be a valuable asset for her fellow board members as they seek to build a K-12 vision for the future of our local district.
Most importantly, Tara comes to the School Board believing in the value of education. As mentioned above, she has spent years serving FHUSD and now brings that leadership, knowledge and determination to a key district leadership position. Her energy, her enthusiasm and compassion for students will serve our greater Fountain Hills community well.
I encourage you to support Tara Lamar. She is a uniter that knows her mission and truly seeks the best for our students.