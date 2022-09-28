With all the obstacles K-12 education has faced over the past several years, I encourage all of you to consider Tara Lamar for a seat on the Fountain Hills Unified School Board.

Over the past 10 years I served with Tara on numerous FHUSD school-related community teams. Tara provides our school family with the institutional knowledge to immediately support our new superintendent, our students, our staff, our parents and our administrative team.