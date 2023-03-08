At the recent day-long Town Council retreat, which I viewed online, I learned of a threat made to Mayor Dickey. Like a few of the Council members, I was shocked.
I researched further into the threat. I learned that on one of his Facebook pages, Councilman Skillicorn allowed a supporter of his to say our mayor wasn’t worth the cost of the powder to blow her to hell, but implied it would be easy to do since he/she lives very close to her. Not only did Councilman Skillicorn not condemn the post, he left it up rather than delete or block it.