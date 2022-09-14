I have been a teacher at McDowell Mountain Elementary in Fountain Hills for 12 years and I have known Jenny Amstutz-Guerrette for nine of them as a parent and a friend. She is an active parent, ready to lend a helping hand whenever needed.
If it means teaching Junior Achievement lessons to kindergarten students, volunteering in the classroom, sending donations or anything else we need, Jenny is there. Her commitment and dedication to our schools has been evident since I first met Jenny all those years ago. She not only advocates for excellence and high expectations for her own children, these are her expectations for all students in FHUSD.
As a member of the FHUSD Governing Board, Jenny has only the best intentions for our district, staff and, most importantly, students. Her unwaveringly high expectations and her unbiased ability to problem solve is exactly what our district needs as it moves forward. She is an asset to our district and I wholeheartedly recommend her for a position on the FHUSD Governing Board.
As a teacher, FHUSD parent and resident of Fountain Hills, it gives me great peace thinking of Jenny helping to guide our district. Her deep commitment to data analysis when it comes to decision making can reassure all of us there will not be a decision made unless it is backed by solid evidence and data. As an engineer, this is what she does every day! She is meticulous, thorough and thinks things through completely before rendering any decision asked of her. She is, plain and simple, a problem solver. Jenny is not afraid to think outside the box, she is not afraid to ask questions, she is not afraid to request more information if needed and she is not afraid to be a strong leader.