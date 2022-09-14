I have been a teacher at McDowell Mountain Elementary in Fountain Hills for 12 years and I have known Jenny Amstutz-Guerrette for nine of them as a parent and a friend. She is an active parent, ready to lend a helping hand whenever needed.

If it means teaching Junior Achievement lessons to kindergarten students, volunteering in the classroom, sending donations or anything else we need, Jenny is there. Her commitment and dedication to our schools has been evident since I first met Jenny all those years ago. She not only advocates for excellence and high expectations for her own children, these are her expectations for all students in FHUSD.