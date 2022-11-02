We need a plan from the FHSD, not just wishes and dreams. The request for more money to fund is for what? More of the same?
Bonding and overrides should be a last resort, not a year after year business operating model. Remember, show us the plan and we, the taxpayers, will consider whether it warrants more money. There is no accountability currently, with sinking enrollment, too much property sustained by too few student dollars and only a pipe dream of how to set things right. And has anyone factored in the impact on FHUSD with Ducey’s bill that allows students to take their money and go wherever? This could be the real gamechanger.