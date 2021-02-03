I have a question for you readers. What’s going on with the approximately 2 hundred million people that don’t vote in these elections? Don’t these people live in our same country? Are they so satisfied with life here and don’t see what’s going on around them?
This is quite a mystery. This country is going through the worst crisis in our history. The powers (politicians, media and big businesses) are well aware of what they’re doing! It’s not for the good of everyday good people. We better wake up and smell the coffee before it’s too late!